Facebook CEO says it failed to remove militia group’s page

Facebook Inc. Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg said the company was too slow to remove a page that violated its policy on dangerous organizations in the hours leading up to a deadly shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin, this week.

The social-media company eventually took down the page, titled “Kenosha Guard,” for violating Facebook policies around militia organizations, according to a spokeswoman. The page’s owners created an event promoting a “call to arms” and encouraging users to “Protect our Lives and Property,” the Verge reported. Multiple users reported the group to Facebook but it was not removed until after a shooting on Tuesday in which two people died.

“The Page violated our policies,” Zuckerberg said Friday in a video post, adding that Facebook reviewers didn’t identify it as a violation in part because the rules against militia groups are new. “It was largely an operational mistake,” the CEO said.