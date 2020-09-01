Menu Search Log in

Facebook CEO says it failed to remove militia group’s page

Facebook Inc. Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg said the company was too slow to remove a page that violated its policy on dangerous organizations in the hours leading up to a deadly shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin, this week.

September 1, 2020 - 10:27 AM

With an image of himself on a screen in the background, Facebook co-founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies before the House Financial Services Committee on Capitol Hill in 2019. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images/TNS)

The social-media company eventually took down the page, titled “Kenosha Guard,” for violating Facebook policies around militia organizations, according to a spokeswoman. The page’s owners created an event promoting a “call to arms” and encouraging users to “Protect our Lives and Property,” the Verge reported. Multiple users reported the group to Facebook but it was not removed until after a shooting on Tuesday in which two people died.

“The Page violated our policies,” Zuckerberg said Friday in a video post, adding that Facebook reviewers didn’t identify it as a violation in part because the rules against militia groups are new. “It was largely an operational mistake,” the CEO said.

