Facilities top Iola district’s 2024 priorities

USD 257 hopes developers will find success on a plan to convert the district's three former elementary school buildings into housing. It's the district's top priority for 2024, with discussion also likely to come this year on baseball/softball fields, a maintenance building and efforts to seek a grant for a daycare.

January 8, 2024 - 3:39 PM

The former Jefferson Grade School is one of three buildings proposed to be converted into housing. Register file photo

The biggest question facing USD 257 in 2024 will be what happens to its three former elementary schools.

The district has agreed to a plan by BNIM, Kansas City-based developers, that will convert the three schools into housing. This is the second year in a two-year agreement that gives BNIM time to secure financing for the project. 

BNIM plans to apply for historic tax credits and other types of funding from the state. The company was not able to secure the funding last year, which wasn’t entirely a surprise, company officials said in a presentation to the board in December. They’ve since adjusted the proposal and are more optimistic about their chances this year.

