Families get insurance options

Low-income families can now apply for health insurance at any time of the year through the federal Marketplace.

A change in the Affordable Care Act offers special enrollment for those households that fall below 150% of the federal poverty level.

“This is to reach more of the underserved and under-insured, low-income families to give them an opportunity to have health insurance without being limited to a certain timeframe,” Rhonda Culp, director of care coordination for Thrive Allen County, said.