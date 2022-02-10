 | Thu, Feb 10, 2022
Families get insurance options

Low-income families can now apply for health insurance at any time of the year through the federal Marketplace. That's important because it means they won't be stuck with a plan that doesn't meet their needs or isn't accepted by their health care provider, a Thrive representative said.

February 10, 2022 - 9:39 AM

Thrive Allen County’s Casey Godinez, care coordinator, left, and Rhonda Culp, director of care coordination, are among those available to help low-income families apply for health insurance after a change in the law allows for extended enrollment. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

A change in the Affordable Care Act offers special enrollment for those households that fall below 150% of the federal poverty level.

“This is to reach more of the underserved and under-insured, low-income families to give them an opportunity to have health insurance without being limited to a certain timeframe,” Rhonda Culp, director of care coordination for Thrive Allen County, said.

