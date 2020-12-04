Family forced to close business after illness

In just five months, COVID-19 has completely upended the lives of the Collins family.

Patriarch Roger Collins became infected with the virus after a family trip to Texas for the Fourth of July holiday. He’s been hospitalized since then, and will have to deal with its effects for the rest of his life.

Roger’s circumstances caused the family to shutter its business, Central Publishing, in October. The family business was started by his mother 55 years ago, and employed and supported most of the family.