Menu Search Log in

Family forced to close business after illness

Central Publishing Co.'s owner, Roger Collins, has been hospitalized since July. His family made the difficult decision to shutter the business, which was started by Roger's mother 55 years ago and supported many members of the family.

By

News

December 4, 2020 - 3:29 PM

In just five months, COVID-19 has completely upended the lives of the Collins family.

Patriarch Roger Collins became infected with the virus after a family trip to Texas for the Fourth of July holiday. He’s been hospitalized since then, and will have to deal with its effects for the rest of his life.

Roger’s circumstances caused the family to shutter its business, Central Publishing, in October. The family business was started by his mother 55 years ago, and employed and supported most of the family.

Related
October 21, 2020
May 6, 2020
November 18, 2016
July 11, 2014
Trending