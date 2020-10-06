Menu Search Log in

Farm City Days offers virtual button for medallion hunt

By

News

October 6, 2020 - 9:39 AM

This year’s Farm City Days medallion will soon be yours for the finding, but you must first purchase a button by midnight tonight.

Due to COVID-19, there are no physical buttons this year.

Instead, “virtual” buttons are available for $2.00 online at farmcitydays.com/medallion-hunt.

Related
September 30, 2019
September 14, 2018
September 12, 2016
September 24, 2015
Trending