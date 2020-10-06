Farm City Days offers virtual button for medallion hunt

This year’s Farm City Days medallion will soon be yours for the finding, but you must first purchase a button by midnight tonight.
Due to COVID-19, there are no physical buttons this year.
Instead, “virtual” buttons are available for $2.00 online at farmcitydays.com/medallion-hunt.
