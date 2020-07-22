Menu Search Log in

FC Days still a go — not so for Elsmore

Elsmore is the latest community to call off its fall celebration because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The only local celebration still in the works is Iola's Farm-City Days, where organizers are working for a safe environment for festival-goers.

July 22, 2020 - 10:22 AM

Bryce Ensminger of the Marmaton Valley High School marching band plays drums during the 2019 Elsmore Rural-Town Days Parade. Register file photo

The fall festival season is growing ever shorter.

Elsmore Rural-Town Days organizers announced in an email Tuesday they were canceling the 2020 festival.

Johnny Gillham, Elsmore Ruritan president, cited the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

