FC Days still a go — not so for Elsmore

The fall festival season is growing ever shorter.
Elsmore Rural-Town Days organizers announced in an email Tuesday they were canceling the 2020 festival.
Johnny Gillham, Elsmore Ruritan president, cited the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
