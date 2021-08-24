FDA approval reignites vaccine push

TOPEKA — Kansas health secretary Lee Norman and Gov. Laura Kelly say formal approval of the safe and effective Pfizer vaccine removes a hurdle for defeating the latest surge of COVID-19 in Kansas.

The rapid spread of the highly contagious delta variant has killed hundreds of Kansans and sickened thousands more in recent weeks. On Monday, the Kansas Department for Health and Environment reported four more deaths, 54 hospitalizations and 2,778 new cases since Friday.

The Food and Drug Administration granted approval of the Pfizer vaccine on Monday, and approval of Moderna’s vaccine is expected within weeks.