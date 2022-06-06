 | Mon, Jun 06, 2022
Menu Search Log in

COVID vaccine available for young kids available soon

The White House is preparing to ship out millions of COVID-19 vaccines for when the FDA gives its stamp of approval, as expected, later this month.

By

National News

June 6, 2022 - 2:20 PM

A Moderna covid vaccine is loaded into a syringe. (Staff Photo By Nancy Lane/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald)

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration is preparing to ship out to the states millions of COVID-19 vaccines for children under 5 in the coming weeks, likely ending months of waiting for parents and caregivers.

White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Ashish Jha said Thursday that if the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorizes emergency use of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for young kids after its June 15 meeting, the federal government would immediately begin shipping the specialty doses.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention would need to recommend emergency use of the vaccines before health care providers could begin administering them, but Jha said he expects vaccinations for children under 5 could begin as soon as Tuesday, June 21.

Related
June 1, 2022
May 17, 2022
May 5, 2022
April 29, 2022
Most Popular