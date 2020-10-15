Menu Search Log in

Federal rural health panel offers little help for COVID-19

The pandemic is ripping through rural America, but the website for a federal advisory panel on rural health led by former Kansas Gov. Jeff Colyer is silent on COVID-19.

October 15, 2020 - 8:36 AM

WASHINGTON — The pandemic is ripping through rural America, but the website for a federal advisory panel on rural health led by former Kansas Gov. Jeff Colyer is silent on COVID-19.

And Colyer, a Republican and Overland Park, Kansas, physician, continues to tout the use of hydroxychloroquine as a COVID-19 treatment despite warnings about its use. He also recently posted photos to his Twitter channel that show him standing close to two Missouri Republicans, Sen. Roy Blunt and Gov. Mike Parson, none of them wearing masks.

Colyer, campaigning in Topeka on a Kansas Republican bus tour earlier this month, says he’s been “very, very busy” leading the panel, despite its lack of public information about the health crisis.

