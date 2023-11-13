Fire closes Los Angeles highway

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles drivers were tested Monday during the first commute following a raging fire over the weekend that closed a major elevated interstate near downtown.

Many commuters appeared to have heeded warnings. TV news helicopter views generally showed less traffic than normal on some freeways encircling downtown but exits and area surface streets grew very crowded at the height of the commute.

“In looking at the traffic data earlier this morning, I am somewhat pleased to say that the congestion was a little bit lighter than normal,” said Rafael Molina, deputy district director for the division of traffic at the California Department of Transportation. “However, please — if you don’t need to be in downtown Los Angeles — please avoid those trips.”