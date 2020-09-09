Menu Search Log in

Fire crews rescue stranded hikers

Helicopter crews braved dangerous smoke and flames Tuesday to reach more than 100 hikers, campers and other people stranded in remote locations of the Sierra Nevada by the destructive Creek fire.

The smoldering remains of a car and a structure along Waterfall Way in the Cascadel Woods community where the Creek Fire tore through earlier this week on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020 in Madera County, California. (Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times/TNS)

Officials hoped to transport another 65 people out of the area through the day.

The blaze exploded to more than 100,000 acres over the Labor Day weekend, moving too fast to allow easy passage out for people enjoying the holiday at many recreation areas.

