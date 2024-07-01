Firefighters sue 3M

Firefighters in Connecticut are seeking millions from 3M, DuPont and other companies for being exposed to toxic levels of “forever chemicals” in firefighting gear.

The firefighters say they have “experienced subclinical cellular changes in their bodies, which put them at increased risk of developing adverse health conditions, including but not limited to various cancers” due to the presence of PFAS chemicals in their protective wear.

Minnesota-based 3M said in a statement the company will “address PFAS litigation by defending itself in court or through negotiated resolutions.”

3M and other companies also face thousands of claims over firefighting foams that contained high levels of PFAS that reportedly caused cancer.