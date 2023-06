A community fireworks display will continue in a new location this year.

The Elks will stage their annual fireworks show on Tuesday, July 4, behind the Gas Community Building at 624 W. Pine St. The show begins at dusk.

For decades, the Elks offered the fireworks show at the lake they leased from Iola Industries. Now that the lake is being transferred to the state to create a new state park, the lake site isn’t available.