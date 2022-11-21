 | Mon, Nov 21, 2022
Five killed in shooting at gay nightclub

Police in Colorado give credit to at least two patrons who stopped a gunman inside an LGBTQ nightclub. Five people were killed and many others were injured.

By

News

November 21, 2022 - 1:17 PM

People hold a vigil at a makeshift memorial near the Club Q nightclub on Nov. 20, 2022, in Colorado Springs, Colo. A 22-year-old gunman entered the LGBTQ nightclub and opened fire on Nov. 18, killing at least five people and injuring 25 others before being stopped by club patrons. (Scott Olson/Getty Images/TNS)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — As bullets tore through a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, killing five people and wounding many more, one patron who had been partying moments before rushed into action, grabbing a handgun from the suspect, hitting him with it and pinning him down until police arrived just minutes later.

That customer was one of at least two whom police and city officials credit with stopping the gunman and limiting the bloodshed in Saturday night’s shooting at Club Q. The violence pierced the cozy confines of an entertainment venue that has long been a cherished safe spot for the LGBTQ community in the conservative-leaning city.

“Had that individual not intervened this could have been exponentially more tragic,” Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers told The Associated Press.

