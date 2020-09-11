Menu Search Log in

Floyd officers each seek own trial

Attorneys for four former Minneapolis officers charged in the death of George Floyd say each client should get his own trial, as the officers try to diminish their roles in the Black man’s death by pointing fingers at one another.

By

News

September 11, 2020 - 12:21 PM

Protestors gather outside a home in Windermere, Florida, on Friday, May 29, 2020, The home is owned by Derek Chauvin, the Minneapolis police officer videotaped kneeling on the neck of George Floyd before his death. The video has sparked a national outcry (Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel/TNS)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Attorneys for four former Minneapolis officers charged in the death of George Floyd say each client should get his own trial, as the officers try to diminish their roles in the Black man’s death by pointing fingers at one another.

Prosecutors say all four officers should be tried together because the nature of the charges and evidence is similar and “it is impossible to evaluate any individual Defendant’s conduct in a vacuum.”

The former officers are in court Friday for a hearing on several issues, including the prosecution’s request to hold a joint trial. Other issues being argued include defense requests to move the trial out of Minneapolis and to sequester the jury and keep jurors anonymous.

Related
August 14, 2020
July 16, 2020
June 11, 2020
June 5, 2020
Trending