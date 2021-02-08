Food boxes available

Iola’s Wesley United Methodist Church is sponsoring a food box giveaway starting at 11 a.m. Wednesday.
The church is working in league with the United States Department of Agriculture to give away 900 boxes of food, available to anybody who wants one.
The boxes will have assorted produce, meat and dairy products.
Recipients are asked to go to the east parking lot for food pick-up.
Roughly 200 boxes will be picked up by LaHarpe PRIDE members and transferred to a second distribution point in front of LaHarpe City Hall that morning as well.
LaHarpe PRIDE members hope to have the food ready for distribution by 10 a.m.