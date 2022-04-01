Fort Scott hospital hits snag

The promise of Fort Scott getting a hospital is on shaky ground after learning that the prospective manager, Noble Health Corp., has recently closed the two hospitals it owns in Missouri.

“What has happened there certainly has caused us to pause, at the very least,” Clifton Beth, a Bourbon County commissioner, said in a phone conversation Friday morning.

Noble Health notified area citizens of the suspension of services at Audrain Community Hospital in Mexico, Mo., and Callaway Community Hospital in Fulton, Mo., in a posting on Facebook, citing a shortage of funds.