Fort Scott hospital hits snag

The prospective manager of a proposed Fort Scott hospital has closed two hospitals it owns in Missouri, leading to questions about the potential for reopening a Kansas facility.

April 1, 2022 - 4:59 PM

Noble Health Corp. announced it planned to convert the old Mercy Hospital in Fort Scott into what will become Noble Health Bourbon County Community Hospital. Photo by SARAH JANE TRIBBLE FOR KAISER HEALTH NEWS/KCUR.ORG

The promise of Fort Scott getting a hospital is on shaky ground after learning that the prospective manager, Noble Health Corp., has recently closed the two hospitals it owns in Missouri.

“What has happened there certainly has caused us to pause, at the very least,” Clifton Beth, a Bourbon County commissioner, said in a phone conversation Friday morning.

Noble Health notified area citizens of the suspension of services at Audrain Community Hospital in Mexico, Mo., and Callaway Community Hospital in Fulton, Mo., in a posting on Facebook, citing a shortage of funds.

