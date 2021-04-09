‘Frankenstein’ education bill falters

TOPEKA — An attempt to pass a “Frankenstein” education bill failed in the Senate late Thursday when Republicans realized they would need their disgraced majority leader to drive back from Wichita in the middle of the night to cast the decisive vote.

The rare stumble for Republicans capped a day in which they passed or forged deals on legislation to ban transgender girls and women from school sports, allow teenagers to carry concealed guns, install NRA-backed school curriculum, and require students to pass a civics exam before they graduate.

Still, new details of Senate Majority Leader Gene Suellentrop’s late-night drunken escapade in mid-March dominated talk about Kansas politics for much of the day, leading to a tense delay as the Senate struggled to find a 21st vote in support of the education bill.