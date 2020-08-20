Menu Search Log in

Free school supplies available

ACMAT will distribute school supplies at Allen County Farmers Market today.

By

News

August 20, 2020 - 10:32 AM

Need help getting back to school supplies?

Head on down to the Allen County Farmers Market today from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on the east side of the Iola square.

Up for grabs — and totally free — are the following items:

Related
October 18, 2017
May 27, 2016
June 1, 2015
June 12, 2013
Trending