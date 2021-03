On Monday morning, a small group of pregnant Amish women arrived at the Pregnancy and Family Center, 1 S. Jefferson.

They were there on the recommendation of midwife Anna Yoder of Fall River, taking advantage of a free weekly ultrasound service.

Yoder served as an assistant midwife for about 20 years and has been doing midwifery for about 10 years off and on. She tries to find free or inexpensive resources for expectant Amish mothers, as most do not have health insurance.