Iola City Councilman Steve French has become the first nominee to become Iola’s next mayor.

French, a retired investigator with the Kansas Board of Emergency Medical Services, has served two separate terms on the Iola City Council.

He was one of the original Council members chosen in 2011, when Iola switched from a three-member city commission to an eight-member city council. He then was re-elected to a seat in 2019.