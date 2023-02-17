Fundraiser promises a good paws… errr… cause

LAHARPE — Want a pie in the face? Want to be slapped with a tortilla? How about covered in whipped cream and licked by puppies? Want to see an animal shelter employee shave her head?

It’s all for a good paws… errr… cause.

Jordan’s Way, a national online fundraiser, is returning to the Allen County Animal Rescue Facility (ACARF) from 6 to 9 p.m. on Monday. Founder Kris Rotonda is kicking off his 50-state tour in Kansas on Monday, and the LaHarpe shelter will be just his second stop.