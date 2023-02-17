 | Fri, Feb 17, 2023
Fundraiser promises a good paws… errr… cause

A national fundraiser is making the Allen County Animal Rescue Facility (ACARF) his second stop on a 50-state tour. Visitors are welcome from 6 to 9 p.m. Monday. Last year's event raised $12,000 and organizers have set their sights even higher.

News

February 17, 2023 - 2:06 PM

In this photo from last year’s event, Kris Rotonda watches as April Hudson, left, and Erica Stoll battle one another in a pie-throwing contest. Register file photo

LAHARPE — Want a pie in the face? Want to be slapped with a tortilla? How about covered in whipped cream and licked by puppies? Want to see an animal shelter employee shave her head?

It’s all for a good paws… errr… cause.

Jordan’s Way, a national online fundraiser, is returning to the Allen County Animal Rescue Facility (ACARF) from 6 to 9 p.m. on Monday. Founder Kris Rotonda is kicking off his 50-state tour in Kansas on Monday, and the LaHarpe shelter will be just his second stop. 

