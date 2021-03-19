National fundraiser headed to LaHarpe animal shelter

A local animal rescue shelter and its residents are about to go viral.
Jordan’s Way announced plans to visit the Allen County Animal Rescue Facility (ACARF) in LaHarpe, as part of a special fundraising and awareness social media event that travels to shelters across the country.
The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday and will be broadcast on Facebook Live. Area residents are encouraged to attend virtually. The event includes pie dares, donation pushups, prison escapes and other fun challenges for staff and others.
Jordan’s Way was created to increase visibility for animal shelters across the country. The event began after founder Kris Rotonda adopted a dog, Jordan, from an animal shelter 11 years ago. After the dog died from cancer in 2018, he made a promise to help shelter animals. He’s now on a 50-state tour, selecting several shelters in each state as the target for his fundraising efforts.
His YouTube channel has 189,000 subscribers; his Facebook has nearly 72,000 followers. Typically, the fundraisers bring in thousands of dollars.
Iola’s Animal Control Officer Elisha Womelsdorf nominated ACARF for the fundraiser.
“We are all so tickled to do this,” Julie Payne, with the ACARF board, said. “It will be loads of fun. Kris has thousands of followers on Facebook, and so does ACARF, so this should be an exciting event.”