Allen County Planning Commission members gave their blessing Thursday to Reuben Feuerborn to convert a house next to Feuerborn Funeral Home into a monument showroom and office. Commission members voted 5-0 to reclassify the property along U.S. 54 between Iola and Gas for commercial use from its existing residential zone.

Feuerborn is keeping the name Williams Monuments for the gravestone business.

Final decision goes to Allen County Commissioners.