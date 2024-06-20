Gas prices dropping

Prices for filling up your car began falling this month, with the national average dropping the most significantly this year to $3.48 per gallon.

The drop the first week in June was 8 cents. New information reported by AAA and from the Energy Information Administration found that a lower gas demand and higher total domestic gas supply are leading to falling prices at the pump.

The weekly national average is 17 cents cheaper than in May and 6 cents less than in June 2023.

Currently, the states with the cheapest average gas per gallon are Mississippi, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Texas, Kansas, Louisiana, Tennessee, Missouri, South Carolina and Alabama. These states’ gas prices range from $2.98 per gallon to $3.15 per gallon.

However, drivers across the nation are likely to see gas prices drop even more, according to AAA. “This drop in pump prices appears to have some sticking power for now,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. “More states should see their averages dip below $3 a gallon in the coming weeks.”