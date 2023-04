GAS — There’s much to appreciate about living in Gas, a handful of residents agreed Tuesday evening.

Judy Johnson of Gas takes part Tuesday in a community conversation hosted by Thrive Allen County. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

And in a refreshing look at its citizenry, few had much to complain about, either.

Perhaps some residents can be a bit more diligent in keeping junk and trash out of their yard, but for the most part, residents here are polite, friendly, and clean, locals Larry and Shirley Robertson agreed.