Gene Budig, former KU Chancellor, dies

Gene Budig, the self-effacing educator and baseball fan from small-town Nebraska who became the head of three major universities, including The University of Kansas, and the last president of the American League, died Tuesday. He was 81.

September 9, 2020 - 9:15 AM

The Campanile Belltower at the University of Kansas in Lawrence Photo by Wikipedia.org

NEW YORK (AP) — Gene Budig, the self-effacing educator and baseball fan from small-town Nebraska who became the head of three major universities, including The University of Kansas, and the last president of the American League, died Tuesday. He was 81.

His death was announced by the commissioner’s office and the Charleston RiverDogs, a minor league team he co-owned. He had been in hospice in South Carolina.

Commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement that Budig was a “friend to many” in baseball and praised his “lifelong connection” to the game. Former Commissioner Bud Selig said Tuesday he “appreciated his work and his support,” calling him a ”wonderful person.”

