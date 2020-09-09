Menu Search Log in

Giving

Red Cross blood drive wraps up today. Hope Unlimited helped sponsor the event.

By

News

September 9, 2020 - 9:35 AM

Stormie Bush, right, donates a pint of blood Tuesday at a Red Cross blood drive at Iola’s John Silas Bass North Community Building. Assisting is Stephanie Clardy, a Red Cross worker. The blood drive was scheduled to wrap up this afternoon. Helping co-sponsor the event was Hope Unlimited. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

Stormie Bush, right, donates a pint of blood Tuesday at a Red Cross blood drive at Iola’s John Silas Bass North Community Building. Assisting is Stephanie Clardy, a Red Cross worker. The blood drive was scheduled to wrap up this afternoon. Helping co-sponsor the event was Hope Unlimited.

Related
May 14, 2020
January 18, 2019
January 11, 2019
June 30, 2018
Trending