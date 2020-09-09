Stormie Bush, right, donates a pint of blood Tuesday at a Red Cross blood drive at Iola’s John Silas Bass North Community Building. Assisting is Stephanie Clardy, a Red Cross worker. The blood drive was scheduled to wrap up this afternoon. Helping co-sponsor the event was Hope Unlimited.
