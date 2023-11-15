 | Wed, Nov 15, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Good neighbors: Oxford House approach inspires couple, raises questions

Robin Griffin-Lohman and Nich Lohman purchased a home in Meadowbrook with the intention of turning it into an Oxford House. The concept offers residents an opportunity to stay "clean and sober."

By

News

November 15, 2023 - 3:39 PM

Robin Griffin-Lohman and Nich Lohman purchased this house in the Meadowbrook Addition in hopes of creating an Oxford House for those in recovery from alcohol or drug misuse. Photo by Tim Stauffer / Iola Register

Earlier this fall, Robin Griffin-Lohman and Nich Lohman purchased the home at 810 Meadowbrook Rd. 

Nich Lohman and Robin Griffin-Lohman take a break Saturday afternoon from fixing up the home.Photo by Tim Stauffer / Iola Register

Ever since, they’ve spent their weekends and days off there, fixing up, cleaning. They’ve painted the exterior, put down new flooring in the basement, removed wallpaper, replaced an electrical panel, installed a storm door, trimmed limbs — all part of the process of making a house a home. Just not for them.

The couple are preparing the residence for Oxford House, a home for women recovering from alcohol or drug abuse.

Related
October 24, 2023
May 2, 2023
May 10, 2022
October 29, 2021
Most Popular