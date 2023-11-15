Good neighbors: Oxford House approach inspires couple, raises questions

Earlier this fall, Robin Griffin-Lohman and Nich Lohman purchased the home at 810 Meadowbrook Rd.

Nich Lohman and Robin Griffin-Lohman take a break Saturday afternoon from fixing up the home. Photo by Tim Stauffer / Iola Register

Ever since, they’ve spent their weekends and days off there, fixing up, cleaning. They’ve painted the exterior, put down new flooring in the basement, removed wallpaper, replaced an electrical panel, installed a storm door, trimmed limbs — all part of the process of making a house a home. Just not for them.

The couple are preparing the residence for Oxford House, a home for women recovering from alcohol or drug abuse.