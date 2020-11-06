Menu Search Log in

GOP divided over Trump’s claims of election fraud

A key Republican senator said Friday he saw no evidence to support President Donald Trump’s baseless claim that Democrats are trying to “steal” the election, even as GOP leaders struck a more neutral tone — and others urged the White House to fight.

November 6, 2020 - 12:55 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — A key Republican senator said Friday he saw no evidence to support President Donald Trump’s baseless claim that Democrats are trying to “steal” the election, even as GOP leaders struck a more neutral tone — and others urged the White House to fight.

Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania, whose state is a key battleground in the presidential election, called the president’s claim of fraud “very disturbing.”

“There’s simply no evidence anyone has shown me of any widespread corruption or fraud,” Toomey told “CBS This Morning.”

