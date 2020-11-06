GOP divided over Trump’s claims of election fraud

WASHINGTON (AP) — A key Republican senator said Friday he saw no evidence to support President Donald Trump’s baseless claim that Democrats are trying to “steal” the election, even as GOP leaders struck a more neutral tone — and others urged the White House to fight.
Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania, whose state is a key battleground in the presidential election, called the president’s claim of fraud “very disturbing.”
“There’s simply no evidence anyone has shown me of any widespread corruption or fraud,” Toomey told “CBS This Morning.”
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
Subscriptions start at $14.90/month.View subscription options
- Unmatched coverage of Allen County’s local news and sports, a tradition dating back to 1867
- Compelling portraits of our residents, experienced reporting and thoughtful analysis
- Unlimited online access to iolaregister.com and our archives