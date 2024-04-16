 | Tue, Apr 16, 2024
Menu Search Log in

GOP fails to deliver funding to reduce disability waiting lists

Kansas Republican leaders failed to deliver enough funding to substantially reduce disability waiting lists. The new funding will provide services for 1,000 disabled Kansans.

By

News

April 16, 2024 - 2:52 PM

Sen. Rob Olson, R-Olathe, expressed disappointment in GOP leaders who said fixing long wait times for Kansas with disabilities would be a priority during the 2024 legislative session. Photo by Rachel Mipro/Kansas Reflector

TOPEKA — Republican lawmakers vowed to be “laser-focused” this session toward helping Kansans with disabilities receive state services but came up short of a disability rights group’s recommendations — even as they funded an opera house and a mission to the southwest border.

Finalized by lawmakers April 5, the state budget blueprint sets aside $45.8 million, including $17.8 million from the state general fund, to fund services for 1,000 Kansans who are currently on the state’s waiting lists. The money would be evenly divided between people with intellectual and physical disabilities and those who have physical disabilities, and would be available for fiscal year 2025. The amount is double that proposed by the governor, but still short of an advocacy group’s recommended funding.

Sen. Rob Olson, R-Olathe, said he was disappointed by budget priorities. Olson pointed to a $1 million provision for restoration of an opera house in Manhattan, as an example of spending that should be curtailed until the wait times are fixed.

Related
April 1, 2024
March 20, 2024
March 18, 2024
November 30, 2023
Most Popular