State budget falls short on social services

TOPEKA — The governor and lawmakers on both sides of the aisle promised to reduce wait times for thousands of the state’s most vulnerable residents in need of health care.

But current funding proposals fall millions short of the amount needed to shrink the list of Kansans waiting for crucial state disabilities services.

Rocky Nichols, executive director of the Disability Rights Center of Kansas, pointed to earlier statements from Republican leadership in the Legislature and Gov. Laura Kelly, announcing their commitment to mitigating a problem 20 years in the making.