GOP seeks to restrict voting in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Republican lawmakers in Kansas are joining GOP colleagues nationwide in trying to tighten voting laws, advancing a measure Wednesday that would make it harder for churches, civic groups, neighbors and candidates to collect and return absentee ballots for voters.

The state Senate approved, 28-12, a bill that would make it a felony for someone to deliver more than five absentee ballots for other people to election officials. Candidates would be limited to delivering ballots for immediate family members.

Republicans in the GOP-controlled Legislature argue that they’re trying to prevent “ballot harvesting,” particularly by candidates or campaign workers. They have presented no evidence that the state’s policy that allows someone to deliver an unlimited number of ballots for others has resulted in fraudulent voting.