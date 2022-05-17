Gov. Kelly signs education bill

TOPEKA — Gov. Laura Kelly signed Monday a bill providing more than $6 billion for K-12 education and making several policy changes, including a controversial provision allowing students to openly transfer to districts around Kansas.

House Bill 2567 fully funds public education, according to the Gannon school finance settlement, Kelly noted in signing the bill. The Democratic governor also said the measure would provide significant investments in mental health, safety and other educational initiatives.

“I am pleased to be able to uphold my commitment to fully fund our public schools,” Kelly said. “Providing schools with the funding and resources they need will create lifelong learners, which are the foundation of our state’s strong workforce and future economic growth.”