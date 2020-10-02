Grand jury proceedings released in Breonna Taylor case

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Hours of grand jury proceedings were made public Friday in the case of Breonna Taylor’s fatal shooting by police, a rare release of such material.
The jury brought no criminal charges against the officers for her killing, angering many in Louisville and around the country and setting off renewed protests.
A court ruled that the content of the proceedings, typically kept secret, should be released.
