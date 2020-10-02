Menu Search Log in

Grand jury proceedings released in Breonna Taylor case

Hours of grand jury proceedings were made public Friday in the case of Breonna Taylor’s fatal shooting by police, a rare release of such material.

October 2, 2020 - 12:23 PM

Protesters gather in front of the Breonna Taylor memorial in Jefferson Square Park on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 in Louisville, Kentucky. A grand jury on Wednesday decided to indict one of three Louisville, Kentucky, officers involved in the shooting death of Taylor. Photo by (Jon Cherry/Getty Images)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Hours of grand jury proceedings were made public Friday in the case of Breonna Taylor’s fatal shooting by police, a rare release of such material.

The jury brought no criminal charges against the officers for her killing, angering many in Louisville and around the country and setting off renewed protests. 

A court ruled that the content of the proceedings, typically kept secret, should be released. 

