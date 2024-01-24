Grant helps pave way for new home in Humboldt

Allen County is one step closer to finalizing its work in bringing a new home to Humboldt.

Commissioners Bruce Symes and David Lee agreed Tuesday to pay a developer $47,000 for the construction of a single-family home at 803 Pecan St. The unique residence is the product of a Moderate Income Housing grant of $57,500 from the Kansas Housing Resource Corporation awarded in 2022.

JW-JW Real Estate, belonging to local benefactors Joe and Jane Works, is the developer. They have assumed all costs of the home’s construction beyond the grant amount.