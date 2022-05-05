 | Thu, May 05, 2022
Group to unveil strategic plan

A group that has been studying how to improve housing, economic development and workforce development will present its final report at a meeting Monday evening.

May 5, 2022 - 3:30 PM

Alex Holland, vice president of Atlas Community Studios, shows a graphic that indicates 3,151 people live and work in Allen County, while 2,642 work here but don’t live here, and 3,185 live here but work elsewhere. At left is Clint Sloss with McClure. The companies are working with Thrive to develop a strategic plan for housing and economic development. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

A plan to create a better Allen County will be unveiled on Monday evening.

Representatives from Atlas Community Studios and McClure will present the “Allen County Placemaking Action Plan” at 6 p.m. Monday at the Creitz Recital Hall at the Bowlus Fine Arts Center, 205 E. Madison Ave.

The plan is the culmination of about a year’s worth of gathering information that included a series of meetings with the public and key officials in the county. Thrive Allen County worked with the groups to study the needs of the county and its citizens.

