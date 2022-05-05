Group to unveil strategic plan

A plan to create a better Allen County will be unveiled on Monday evening.

Representatives from Atlas Community Studios and McClure will present the “Allen County Placemaking Action Plan” at 6 p.m. Monday at the Creitz Recital Hall at the Bowlus Fine Arts Center, 205 E. Madison Ave.

The plan is the culmination of about a year’s worth of gathering information that included a series of meetings with the public and key officials in the county. Thrive Allen County worked with the groups to study the needs of the county and its citizens.