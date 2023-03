Katie Yoder, owner of 620 Athletics. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

Katie Yoder is a few short, but extraordinarily busy, weeks from crossing a mighty to-do item from her bucket list.

Yoder seeks to open 620 Athletics in Iola by mid-April, fulfilling her lifelong dream of having a full-scale gymnastics facility.

The new center, at 224 S. Jefferson, occupies the building that formerly housed Copy Products, Inc., which recently moved to a smaller venue on Madison Avenue.