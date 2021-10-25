Halloween fun abounds

Youngsters are certain to have a frightfully good time with a number of Halloween-themed activities in the coming days.

The Iola Area Chamber of Commerce-sponsored Trunk or Treat is set for 5 to 6:30 p.m. on Halloween on the east side of the courthouse square, where several groups and businesses will dispense an assortment of candy and other goodies to the costumed recipients.

Meanwhile, LaHarpe Health & Wellness is sponsoring its own Trunk or Treat activities from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday in the LaHarpe City Hall gymnasium. Free hot dogs and hot chocolate will be served, while youngsters can take part in a number of board games, coloring projects and other activities. Those who would like to sign up for a table should reach out to Health & Wellness Director Courtney Frame at caframe@outlook.com