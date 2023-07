Every town has its own unique story, traveling a path filled with twists and turns as the years march on.

Seth Varner, a 23-year-old college student from Nebraska, is making it his goal to make note of those highlights.

Varner is visiting each of Kansas’ 627 incorporated cities. He’s documenting each town with photos and a short narrative, which he will compile in a book that will be part history, part travel guide and part photo album.