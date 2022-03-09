Harpist here on Friday

A Celtic harpist described as “a phenomenal harp player who can make her instrument ring with unparalleled purity” will visit Iola on Friday.

Maeve Gilchrist will perform at 7 p.m. Friday at the Creitz Recital Hall at the Bowlus Fine Arts Center, along with musician Kyle Sanna.

Gilchrist was born and raised in Edinburgh, Scotland who tours internationally as a band leader and composer. She also bebelongs to a number of innovative collaborations, from a progressive folk-quartet to an electronics based project with a Nashville-based bassist.