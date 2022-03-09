 | Wed, Mar 09, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Harpist here on Friday

A Celtic harpist will play at 7 p.m. Friday at the Creitz Recital hall at the Bowlus Fine Arts Center.

By

News

March 9, 2022 - 4:05 PM

Maeve Gilchrist Courtesy photo

A Celtic harpist described as “a phenomenal harp player who can make her instrument ring with unparalleled purity” will visit Iola on Friday. 

Maeve Gilchrist will perform at 7 p.m. Friday at the Creitz Recital Hall at the Bowlus Fine Arts Center, along with musician Kyle Sanna.

Gilchrist was born and raised in Edinburgh, Scotland who tours internationally as a band leader and composer. She also bebelongs to a number of innovative collaborations, from a progressive folk-quartet to an electronics based project with a Nashville-based bassist. 

Related
October 15, 2019
February 28, 2019
January 16, 2018
February 16, 2013
Most Popular