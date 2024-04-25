‘Harvey’ enchants

Everyone needs something to believe in. Elwood P. Dowd believes his best friend is a 6 ft., invisible white rabbit named Harvey. Does that make him crazy?

Such is the premise of “Harvey,” a joint production of the Allen Community College Theatre Department and the Iola Community Theatre at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Bowlus Fine Arts Center.

The play is based on the 1950 movie starring Jimmy Stewart. As director Tricia Stogsdill, ACC theatre instructor, explains, the story is set in 1944 toward the end of World War II.

“Although Harvey is about a man who seems delusional to his family and friends, the play unabashedly reinforces optimism and faith in a cynical world — a message that was much needed in the mid-1940s,” Stogsdill writes in a director’s note. “Just as Harvey enchanted audiences hungry for humor and hope in the face of war, we as a society need both those things now more than ever.”

Nic Olson slips comfortably into Stewart’s shoes as the sweet, guileless Elwood. He enters with a literal flourish, welcoming the audience into a world of imagination. Even when he answers the telephone and it’s a wrong number, he asks, “Well, how are you anyway?” and invites the caller to a party. Olson, an ICT board member and ACC alumnus, is the ideal choice to play such an iconic character, delivering an exuberant yet oblivious charm sure to captivate the audience.

But other characters are not nearly as delighted with the eccentric Elwood. Nautiana Goforth, ACC sophomore, shines as Veta Simmons. She’s annoyed and ashamed by her brother’s imaginary friend. It’s taking a serious toll on her social standing. Goforth effortlessly transforms into a society matron in an era where anxious women who told stories about invisible rabbits were more likley to be to be commited to an insane asylum than taken seriously. Goforth is exceptional in presenting a sense of frustration tempered by resolve.

The cast of “Harvey” includes, from left, Nautianna Goforth, Mariah Stackhouse, Nic Olson, Trevor Pratt, Wayne Stephens, Austin Morris and Tiago Cortes.

Tiago Cortes, right, confronts Trevor Pratt after finding a hat with cutouts for bunny ears. Kylie Price is in back.

The cast of “Harvey” includes Talulabel Gilpin, Trevor Pratt, Kylie Price and Tiago Cortes.

Nic Olson hangs a portrait of Harvey and Elwood P. Dowd. The elaborate set of “Harvey” entirely fills the Bowlus stage.

Wayne Stephens as Judge Omar Gaffney comforts Nautianna Goforth and Mariah Stackhouse in “Harvey.”

Nautianna Goforth stars as Veta Louise Simmons and Trevor Pratt is Dr. Lyman Sanderson in “Harvey.”

Nic Olson stands his ground as Austin Morris holds back in “Harvey.”

Nic Olson talks to a cab driver played by Dan Carroll.

Nic Olson, as Elwood P. Dowd, reads a book to “Harvey,” his imaginary rabbit friend.

Elwood’s antics make marriage prospects difficult for Veta’s daughter, Myrtle — and those prospects weren’t very good to start. ACC’s Mariah Stackhouse takes on the daughter’s role with a sense of yearning yet thirsty desperation.

A beloved aunt, played with a sense of condescending superiority by ICT’s Kelsey Carroll, is properly astounded to discover the family secret. It’s the final straw for Veta, who decides to have her brother committed to a sanitarium.

At Chumley’s Rest Sanitarium, the audience meets a wacky assortment of healthcare professionals at a time when mental health treatment was a bit more, well, experimental.

ACC’s Austin Morris plays an aggressive orderly who takes psychotic energy to the extreme, bouncing into rooms and threatening to punch more than one character. But maybe he’s just crazy enough to understand Harvey.

ACC student Kylie Price gives Nurse Kelly a modern update as a young woman pining over a co-worker. She holds her own with a fierce determination until the object of her affection learns to respect her, thanks to a little bit of a push from Elwood.

Trevor Pratt, ACC student, plays Dr. Sanderson with an earnest devotion and a lot of damage control after a hilarious series of misunderstandings.

Another ACC standout, Tiago Cortes, takes on the role of Chumley, the arrogant and philandering head doctor. Cortes leads the play’s second act, helping the audience come to the realization that maybe Elwood is the sanest of all.

Rounding out the cast are ICT actors Talulabel Gilpin as Chumley’s naive wife, who finally feels seen after an amusing encounter with Elwood, and Wayne Stephens as the sensible and mature family friend, Judge Gaffney. Daniel Carroll makes a brief but pivotal appearance as a tough guy cab driver with vital insight about the sanitarium.

And although it isn’t a character, the impressive set design also makes “Harvey” required viewing. Led by technical director John Leahy, Stogsdill and scene shop manager Roger Carlin in his final role at Allen, the Bowlus stage has been transformed into a massive building that doubles as the Dowd home and sanitarium. It’s stunning.