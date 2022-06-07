Having an awesome time

Iola and Moran churches offer vacation bible school this week.

The Iola Community VBS takes place from 9 a.m. to noon until Friday at the Wesley United Methodist Church. On Friday, they will have an escape room. The theme is “Our God is Awesome.”

Children listen and sing songs during morning welcome activities at the Iola Community Vacation Bible School at the Wesley United Methodist Church. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

Dan Davis, pastor of First Presbyterian, shares a lesson with a puppet. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

Nearly 60 area youth have gathered at Moran’s Christian and Methodist churches for the annual Marmaton Community Vacation Bible School session. Organizers, assisted by Sparks Studios, will continue Vacation Bible School through Friday, with a community church service — all denominations are invited — set for 10:30 a.m. Sunday at the Moran City Park. Youth will lead the service, with a potluck dinner to follow. A non-perishable food drive has been a part of the festivities, with worshipers asked to bring food to donate to the Moran Community Pantry on Sunday. In case of rain, Sunday’s service will move to the Moran American Legion post.