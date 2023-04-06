He is risen; Easter story retold

Iola’s Harvest Baptist Church members brought the story of Easter to the community Wednesday afternoon, with a live retelling of Christ’s crucifixion.

Church member Zach Louk portrayed Jesus on the cross between two other crucified “malefactors,” fellow churchgoers Travis Wanker and Drake Matthew.

Each of the three were perched atop small platforms on three crosses built by church member Mike Endicott, grasping large nails with each arm. Their robes were splattered, not with blood, but with colored corn syrup.