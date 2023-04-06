 | Thu, Apr 06, 2023
He is risen; Easter story retold

Iola's Harvest Baptist Church brought the story of Easter to the community with a live retelling of Christ's crucifixion.

April 6, 2023 - 3:37 PM

Iola’s Harvest Baptist Church literally stopped traffic with their live retelling of Christ’s crucifixion in front of the church at 2001 N. State St. on Wednesday evening. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

Iola’s Harvest Baptist Church members brought the story of Easter to the community Wednesday afternoon, with a live retelling of Christ’s crucifixion.

Church member Zach Louk portrayed Jesus on the cross between two other crucified “malefactors,” fellow churchgoers Travis Wanker and Drake Matthew.

Each of the three were perched atop small platforms on three crosses built by church member Mike Endicott, grasping large nails with each arm. Their robes were splattered, not with blood, but with colored corn syrup.

