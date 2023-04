Mary Kay Heard’s Friday was a good Friday indeed.

Heard, Iola Industries chairwoman, entered the Easter weekend with equal parts relief and elation following Thursday evening’s successful legislative votes to create the Lehigh Portland State Park at the south edge of Iola.

The state park will be situated on 360 acres of land being donated to the state by Iola Industries, including the Lehigh Portland Trails system and the quarry formerly known as Elks Lake.