Helicopters were headed to Texas

No, we’re not being invaded.

By

News

January 29, 2021 - 2:35 PM

After fielding several calls from folks wondering about low-flying military aircraft in the area Thursday, the Register reached out to a Kansas Army National Guard, who said the National Guard wasn’t doing any sort of work in the area, but that Army personnel from Fort Riley were transporting several aircraft, such as helicopters to Texas.

A call to a Fort Riley spokesman confirmed the report.

