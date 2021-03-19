Henrik Sieh: A surprised homecoming king

They don’t have homecoming kings at high schools in Germany.
The nomination for winter homecoming royalty in January surprised international student Henrik Sieh.
First of all, he was on the wrestling team. He thought only basketball players would be nominated.
“Then my name got announced and I had no clue what all that means, but it seems to be a big deal,” he realized.
Then came Spirit Week, where the entire student body dressed up for silly themes every day, like “Pajama Day” or “Super Hero Day.” His date for homecoming was Becca Ann Sprague.
“Me and my homecoming date were always trying to dress the same this week, and we had games. Like, my homecoming date was sitting on a blanket and I had to pull her across the gym floor.”
He especially enjoyed getting to pick out a tuxedo from Audacious Boutique.
Then came the big night. Although the crowd was limited because of coronavirus restrictions, Henrik still felt nervous.
“I was excited for sure. All the people were sitting there, and we walked in last. They were still announcing all the candidates, and then this guy pulled out a letter and read the names and it was my name,” Henrik recalled.
“I was very honored to get the crown and I love the basketball they gave me. I would be happy to come back next year, but I will have one more year of school in Germany so I don’t think I will be able to do so.”
Henrik knows it’s very unusual for an international student to be crowned homecoming king. He fidgeted uncomfortably when asked about his level of popularity at IHS.
He played on the football and wrestling teams, so he made a lot of friends that way, he said.
“It’s really easy to connect with people when you have the same interests,” he said.
“The homecoming thing, I think that helped a bit. But the other (nominees), they have spent four years in the high school and they definitely deserved it.”
Instead, he said, he believes he was voted homecoming king as a gesture of kindness and support from the entire student body.
“I feel like they were being very nice.”
BEING CROWNED homecoming king wasn’t Henrik’s only “first” during his time here.
He also got to witness his first thunderstorm.
“You don’t have thunderstorms where you live?” this reporter asked, surprised.
He shook his head.
“No, not at all. I live right on the coast and we don’t get super warm air. We just get cold air from Scandinavia. We have season changes, it’s just not that extreme. It doesn’t change in, like, two weeks,” he said.
“So, yeah, I’ve gotten to experience, already, quite a few different kinds of weather.”
To fully appreciate the thunderstorm, his host father, Jonathan Adams, drove them out to a dark, empty spot in the country. Jonathan is a photographer, and wanted to capture the storm’s beauty, in photos filled with clouds and lightning.
“It was very amazing,” Henrik said.
IN GENERAL, Henrik said he feels he has changed quite a bit since he first arrived in Iola in August.
Maybe the biggest change, he said, is “not necessarily” a good thing.
“I kind of stopped cooking for myself,” Henrik admitted, sheepishly.
“I’m going out to eat a lot more. A lot of fast food.”
It’s the American way.
Other changes have been more positive.
He’s developed a close relationship with his host family, Jonathan and his wife, Dr. Dawnie Barnhart.
He’s met lots of American friends.
He’s read several English books about finance, which he plans as his future career after a stint in the military. He enjoys reading English books because they teach him about grammar and spelling.
“I’m more independent. It’s hard being 5,000 miles away from my family,” he said.
“But this exchange here really helped me because in Germany, because of COVID, almost everything is shut down. My family tells me I made the right decision to come here.”
It wasn’t an easy decision, Henrik admitted. He worried about coming to an unfamiliar country during a global pandemic, not knowing what might happen.
“My biggest concern was that I would come here and it would just be a waste of time and money,” he said. “But I’m really glad I made this decision because it’s one of the best experiences of my whole life.”
He encourages other students to consider opportunities to study abroad, and said he really appreciates the way the local community has embraced him.
“People are really interested in where you come from, what your culture is like and the differences. I’m really glad for their interest, because it helped me integrate myself here.”