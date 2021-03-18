Veronica Agostini: Family creates special bond

Veronica Agostini snuggled into a recliner at the home of Mike and Nancy Ford on a cold February day, her phone plugged into the charger next to her.
Mike Ford walked in, unperturbed by the fact that she was sitting in his chair. He pointed to the phone and charger.
“Are you charged at all? I’m at 5%.”
“I’m at 2%,” Veronica deadpanned. Then, she laughed and unplugged her phone.
“She’s always picking on me,” Mike joked. “The other day she hip-checked me into the freezer at Walmart.”
It was quite a change from this reporter’s first visit, when a much more serious and subdued young woman sat far from everyone else, choosing her words carefully.
This time, she was comfortably part of the family. She responded to the Fords’ teasing with quick comebacks, laughing easily.
The Fords, whose four daughters have all grown and moved out, said it was like having one of their own kids back home.
Mike shared a story that illustrates her transition:
Her first night in the home, Veronica took a shower. The Fords heard the water turn on, then off after just a few minutes. Then it came back on, then off, again and again.
The next day, he asked, “Is it customary in your country to turn the water off while you lather up? You don’t have to do that here.”
It didn’t take her long to discover the pleasure of a long, hot shower, especially after a hard-fought volleyball game.
Soon, the Fords needed to have a much-more American conversation: “Save some of the hot water for us.”
VERONICA’S love of volleyball has helped her adjust quickly to life here. Right off the bat, she joined the Fillies on the court and became a standout player.
After the school’s season ended, she joined a traveling volleyball team and has played in places like Blue Springs and Joplin, Mo. She carpools to games with area families, getting to know them along the way.
In her home country of Italy, schools do not include athletics. Since coming to Iola she’s enjoyed the opportunity to experience other sports and extracurricular activities.
She briefly tried basketball, which she had never played before. Turns out, that’s not her sport.
She planned to try softball, but admitted she’s never really played it before, either.
“We play the same sport and we don’t really change it. We play the same sport for years,” she said, noting she’s played volleyball since she was 7.
Her volleyball skills so impressed the coach at Allen Community College that she suggested Veronica consider attending the school and playing on the volleyball team. If she were to do something like that, the Fords have already promised to let her stay with them again.
“It’s been such a good, positive experience for us,” Nancy Ford said. “We considered hosting another student, but we’re afraid we’ve been spoiled with Veronica. We don’t want to jinx it.”
THE FAMILY has tried to give Veronica as normal of an experience as possible, while also observing strict COVID-19 protocols.
The COVID restrictions mean Veronia spent more time with her host family than she might have in a year without the pandemic.
Mike’s mother, Dorothy Ford, moved to a house nearby to be close to the family. The Fords’ daughters, their husbands and children also visit often, including a newborn.
Veronica comes from a small family, so a large, extended one was a new experience.
She keeps in frequent contact with her relatives in Italy, but it’s comforting to be surrounded by a large family here.
“Yeah, I miss my family but it’s fun here,” she said.
“We try to do a lot as a family,” Nancy added. “There’s always family here and there’s always so much going on.”
Their family also expanded, briefly, to include a second international student. Gaia Figus, also from Italy, stayed with the Fords for two weeks in October, after her first placement didn’t work out. Gaia soon found a new host family to stay with for the duration of her time in the U.S.
Veronica and Gaia have become very close friends and talk to each other every day. They’re also close with a third Italian student, Riccardo Barbarossa. The three of them eat lunch together at school.
ThE FORDS are still planning to travel, especially now that some members of the family have received COVID-19 vaccinations.
They’ve made several shopping trips to Kansas City, and went to Branson, Mo., and Silver Dollar City around the Christmas holiday to see the light displays.
Over spring break, they planned to travel to Las Vegas, along with Gaia.
They’re also planning trips to St. Louis and Mississippi. At the end of the school year, they’ll take one last trip — a grand finale — to Hawaii.
The Fords are looking forward to Veronica’s graduation ceremony, which is something Italy’s schools don’t do. She’ll have final exams there instead.
“Instead of a ceremony, they get a test,” Nancy said.
Veronica actually has one more year of school when she returns to Italy, then plans to join the military and eventually follow her dad’s footsteps in law enforcement.
The classes she is taking at IHS won’t count toward her school credits in Italy, which means she’ll need to make up the missed work over the summer.
“Her dad told her to enjoy her time here, because it’s going to be hard work when she gets back,” Mike said.
That being the case, Veronica has taken some fun classes like culinary arts, print shop and office aide. Her school in Italy doesn’t allow for that type of variety, as schools are focused on one specific area.
Veronica on the sometimes friendly relationships between students and teachers. Back home, a teacher is more like a strict boss.
“Here, if you have a problem, you can talk with the teacher. Here, a teacher is more like your friend.”
NEAR THE end of the interview, as Veronica discussed the similarities and differences between American and Italian schools, Mike approached her and motioned to the cell phone connected to the charger on the armrest of the recliner.
He still ignored the fact that Veronica was in his favorite chair, and he’d been relegated to a seat elsewhere.
“You can plug your phone back in,” he told her. “And thank you.”