 | Wed, Feb 07, 2024
Highway repair starts

Iola crews are making repairs to a longtime troublesome spot on U.S. 54 at the intersection of Madison and Elm streets near Casey's.

February 7, 2024 - 2:22 PM

Crews work a longstanding issue with a drainage area on U.S. 54 at Madison and Elm streets. Photo by Sarah Haney / Iola Register

Iola city officials took the deteriorating road plate dilemma at the intersection of Madison and Elm into their own hands this week. 

“The plates have been coming loose,” because of the heavy traffic, said Corey Schinstock, assistant city administrator, noting “we recently got a call that someone ran over a bolt.” 

Schinstock said the city had planned to address the issue when the 54 Highway rebuild project got underway, but “unfortunately, the project has been shelved because of the cost.” 

