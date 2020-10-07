Historic moment for Kansas women

For the first time in the history of Kansas, the three finalists for a vacancy on the state’s Supreme Court are all women.
The court on Monday announced that the three nominees for the opening created by the Sept. 18 retirement of Justice Carol Beier are Judge Kim Cudney, Judge Melissa Taylor Standridge and Kristen Wheeler.
Lisa Taylor, a spokeswoman for the court, said she’d reviewed the court’s news releases going back several decades. Typically, she said, the finalists included no more than one woman.
